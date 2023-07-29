Chicago Bears starting OL Cody Whitehair leaves practice with finger injury, returns quickly after

It’s never good to hear about ANY injury in training camp, even the small ones that may not seem big at the time. Some injuries can tend to linger throughout the season and doom some teams when it comes to the end of the year.

You always hold your breath when you hear about a player going down, but today’s wasn’t as big of a deal as some thought originally. Chicago Bears projected starting center Cody Whitehair left practice early with a finger injury.

Cody Whitehair is walking off the field with trainers after an apparent finger injury. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 29, 2023

At first the speculation was it may be concerning, but Whitehair is apparently “built different” as entered back into practice just minuets after leaving.

Cody Whitehair is back with the offensive linemen. Built different. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 29, 2023

Well, that’s a sigh of relief. Still something to keep an eye on as training camp progresses. No team wants any member of their squad to get injured, but it hits a little harder when it’s a starter this early on.

Especially for this Chicago Bears offensive line that struggled so mightily last year, and needs to turn it around for success in 2023. There’s already been a few injuries reported earlier in camp, but nothing too major.

