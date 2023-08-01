BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign pass rusher to defensive line

The Chicago Bears signed a pass rusher for the defensive line Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers released him. The move came after head coach Matt Eberflus said he was impressed with how rookie defensive tackles Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter disrupted the Bears’ passing game during their first padded practice of training camp Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears signed Bravvion Roy

However, the Bears are still looking to add quality depth to their defensive line this year. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears signed former Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.

#Bears awarded Bravvion Roy off waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2023

The Bears cut defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to make room on the roster for Roy.

#Bears waived Donovan Jeter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2023

The Panthers drafted Roy in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Roy played in 45 games for the Panthers and earned 76 total tackles, one interception, and one sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, Roy earned a 54 overall grade for his efforts last season. While one sack might not scream pass rusher to the common fan, he’s much better at disrupting the passing game than he is at stopping the run.

Roy earned a 60.9 grade for his pass-rushing skills. He earned a 48.6 grade for his run defense. As a defensive tackle, sacks don’t tell the whole story of how good Roy can be as a pass rusher on pass defense in general.

When looking at some of his highlights from his tape with the Panthers and during his college days at Baylor, Roy’s ability to see how a play is developing and then pounce when he gets an opportunity is exciting. He shows good awareness as a defender.

Fans going to training camp might want to watch the tip drill to see new #Bears DT Bravvion Roy in action. Here he is intercepting Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/fmX1DKbMYU — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) August 1, 2023

One downside, he can stand up on some plays, which can keep him from being able to penetrate or bullrush a pocket.

The Bears continue to stack up at defensive tackle before the regular season. The Bears still have not added a big name at defensive end in the preseason.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE