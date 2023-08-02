Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields the Most Bet NFL Player to Win MVP

The hype around Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has been very real to start this off-season, and it seems the gambling world is also buying into the former OSU Buckeye. Remember in 2019 when Mitch Trubisky was the FAVORITE to win MVP? How asinine was that in hindsight.

Yesterday, it was sourced on Twitter that Justin Fields was the most bet player in the NFL to win MVP on the popular website PointsBet, as his value and return on investment are apparently too good to be true. The source is Pro Football Network, as they’re reportedly seeing “insane action”.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧:

Justin Fields is currently the most bet on player to win MVP on PointsBet. He has more MVP bets than Mahomes, Allen and Herbert combined 📈 pic.twitter.com/HubBdFciwd — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 1, 2023

This is a shock to some, but not the National media. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg was praising Justin Fields just yesterday morning, making his claim that the Chicago Bears QB would take a major leap in 2023. Let’s hope he lives up to these now high expectations.

