Rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson is reportedly loving the city of Chicago

The Chicago Bears are just a little over a week away from their first preseason game, as the beginning of training camp seems to be winding down. Teams’ will now get into game preparations each week, and the coaches as well as the fanbase will get a good look at some of the new talent on the roster.

One of the players highly anticipated players is already glamouring about the city of Chicago and the Bears fanbase, rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson. The Bears must’ve loved what they saw from the former Miami Hurricane, as GM Ryan Poles traded up to grab him in the second round. Fans then and now were extremely excited about it as well.

In a recent interview, Stevenson had nothing but the best to say about the Chicago Bears and the great fanbase they have. This will certainly gain some traction and earn some points with the fans.

The full interview with Barber’s Chair Network is linked above, as there’s many good quotes in there about the city and the fanbase, and how many “die-hard fans” there are. Tyrique Stevenson has reportedly had a solid start to camp and will look to build on that during the upcoming weeks and pre-season games.

He’ll be fighting for the CB2 spot with his rookie counterpart Terell Smith, who’s also turning heads in training camp with his elite size and strength at the position. It’s definitely a good thing that this secondary has many options now, especially with Jaylon Johnson and his looming contract situation.

