“Write it down! Justin Fields is going to be the next, super star quarterback in the NFL,” says ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

As we enter the beginning of August today, the Chicago Bears will practice with full pads for this first time in this years’ training camp. Much of the fanbase is intrigued by the upward trend the team seems to be heading in early on. Hopefully today’s practice gives us even more insight on what this Chicago Bears team identity is.

Some would say the success of this team hinders on the play of third year QB Justin Fields. His progression could very well determine how well the Chicago Bears do this season. Today, ESPN’s notorious analyst Mike Greenberg made a bold claim about Fields. Here’s the clip.

“Write it down! Justin Fields is going to be the next, super star quarterback in the NFL.” 😳😳 – @Espngreeny on @GetUpESPN

pic.twitter.com/AxEixE7UpU — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 1, 2023

Very high words of praise from the long-time ESPN anchor. Fields has been getting lots of positive recognition over the past few weeks, something that he hasn’t been used to in the first few years of his career. Some of the clips we’ve seen from JF1 have also been very encouraging.

If the weapons around him can continue to progress, and the offensive line can develop some chemistry, I believe Justin Fields is in for his best year yet. This fanbase and organization is STARVING for a successful season, and hopefully Fields can make it happen.

