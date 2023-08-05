Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles said fans “everywhere” were asking him about signing a pass rusher

The Chicago Bears have had a busy last couple days of roster moves. GM Ryan Poles shocked the entire fanbase after signing the best defensive player available in free agency, Yannick Ngakoue, to finally get some help rushing the passer.

Obviously, this had been a topic of discussion since free agency opened back in early 2023, as fans across the nation were begging Poles to acquire an edge rusher. It was seemingly the “last thing” on the off-season checklist after a successful free agency period.

This morning, reporter Chris Emma tweeted a funny quote from GM Ryan Poles that was about fans going the extra mile to ask him about the edge rusher dilemma.

Ryan Poles said he heard from Bears fans everywhere from his son’s baseball games to a beach in Maui that he should sign a pass rusher: “Got to love Bears fans.” pic.twitter.com/7BF1OQxfJm — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2023

Now that’s pretty insane. His son’s baseball games? Sometimes you have to tip your cap to a fanbase that’s so desperate for a successful season. Poles is the perfect fit for this job, as it seems he’s well equipped to handle the big market pressure.

The poor guy was on vacation! As he said it, got to love Chicago Bears fans.

