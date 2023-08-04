Chicago Bears to release DL Jalyn Holmes, another move coming soon after Marcedes Lewis deal

Moves are being made in the Windy City, as Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles was forced to release someone today following the signing of EDGE Yannick Ngakoue. This was a well anticipated move that won’t effect the team too much.

Today, the Chicago Bears waived journeyman defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes to make room for Ngakoue. Nonetheless, it was something we all saw coming. Brad Biggs reported this today via Twitter.

#Bears have released DL Jalyn Holmes to create a spot for Yannick Ngakoue. Will need to make a move for TE Marcedes Lewis when his signing is official. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

Holmes, 27, appeared in just one game last year where he registered three combined tackles. He wasn’t projected to make the roster, or even the practice squad, so this isn’t too surprising.

After Head Coach Matt Eberflus revealed Yannick Ngakoue’s new role on the defense, it seems depth may not be as big of an issue as we thought. Gervon Dexter has also been receiving praise amongst Chicago Bears insiders, so things may be looking up for the pass rush.

