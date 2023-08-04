The Chicago Bears have signed EDGE Yannick Ngakoue: What will his role be on defense?

After months of speculation, the Chicago Bears have finally added the much-needed pass rusher to their youthful defense. This was likely the last thing on GM Ryan Poles’ checklist for the off-season, as this team needs to get to the QB more in the 2023-24 season if they plan on having success on defense.

EDGE rusher Yannick Ngakoue has come to the rescue, as he signed a one-year deal yesterday with the Chicago Bears. There was mutual interest between the two parties prior to this deal, as it seems money was the only thing delaying the contract from becoming official.

Today, Matt Eberflus addressed the situation and revealed what he thought would be the best role for Ngakoue. As most expected, he’ll be used as a three-down player, as he’s played in similar schemes during his 7-year tenure in the NFL.

Matt Eberflus said Yannick Ngakoue does fit the #Bears' scheme. Eberflus highlighted that he played in a similar scheme with the Colts and Raiders. Everflus said it's "not going to be a stretch for him" to get adjusted in Chicago. Also, Eberflus sees Ngakoue as a 3-down player. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 4, 2023

The Chicago Bears will benefit mightily from the addition of Yannick Ngakoue

Head coach Matt Eberflus has expressed a lot of confidence in Ngakoue, and the rest of the team the last few weeks. He mentioned how well WR Chase Claypool looks, he’s been enamored with the play of QB Justin Fields, and has had nothing but praise for most of the secondary. It’s always good to hear those things early from the staff.

As for Ngakoue he enters this season as a sack master, as he’s accumulated a monstrous 65 sacks over his seven-year career. He’s a perfect fit and should help the pass rush immediately.

Yannick Ngakoue strip sack. Bengals try to chip with RB. Ngakoue works back underneath as LT gets too far upfield. Crosby wins with bull rush on opposite side. Leavitt probably scores if he stays outside where his blockers are.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Vec6jLj1sF — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) November 23, 2021

Ngakoue adds an entirely different element to this defense that they desperately needed. Getting to the QB in this era of the NFL is so crucial and makes a huge difference in how a defense operates. Eberflus also mentioned that this move will positively impact the young secondary as well, allowing them to be more aggressive when trying to force turnovers.

Thank you, Ryan Poles. What an off-season.

