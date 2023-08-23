Steve McMichael has been named one of three Senior finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a renowned defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, is close to infamy in the game of football.

On Wednesday, Steve McMichael received official notification that he was one of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s top three senior finalists. The finalists, chosen by the seniors committee in a previous vote, will almost surely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when the entire selection committee votes to ratify the nominations in February.

Steve McMichael spent 13 years with the Bears and was an important element of the 1985 Super Bowl squad. Only Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent has more career sacks (92.5) for the team than Mongo, who also ranks third in tackles (814). He was selected to two First Team All-Pro teams, three Second Team All-Pro teams, and two Pro Bowls.

The fact that McMichael will probably be inducted is noteworthy for a number of reasons. One of the benefits is that a deserved member of the renowned Bears defense from the 1980s finally receives the respect he merits.

In April 2021, Michael stated that he has Lou Gehrig’s disease, often known as ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). He was just admitted to the hospital with sepsis and pneumonia, but he is already back at home.

This winter, just before the Super Bowl, McMichael and the other senior finalists Randy Gradishar and Art Powell will discover whether they will be a part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

