A Chicago Bears Offensive Lineman is Headed toInjured Reserve

The Chicago Bears are going to be without Offensive Lineman Braxton Jones for at least the next 4 weeks as he was placed on the Injured Reserve due to a neck injury according to Head Coach Matt Eberflus.

Braxton Jones is heading to IR per Matt Eberflus. He has a neck injury. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 20, 2023

Jones has been playing left tackle the first two weeks of the season. The Southern Utah product was drafted in the 5th round of the 2022 draft and started all 17 games last season for Chicago. He was voted by pro football focus to the 2022-All Rookie Team.

The Chicago offensive line will now turn to Larry Borom to protect Justin Fields blindside. Borom was drafted 151st overall in the 2021 draft out of Missouri. He has played in 13 career games and made 8 starts his rookie season.

As I mentioned in my article on 5 free agent needs for the Bears, number 1 on the list was La’el Collins. That decision may need to come sooner rather than later if they want Justin Fields to have any time to throw the football.

We will see how Borom fairs against Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense on Sunday.

