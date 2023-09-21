Trending
Chicago Bears fans react to Ryan Poles admitting the team is in trouble

NFL: Chicago Bears Ryan Poles
NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference

Chicago Bears vented their frustrations on social media after general manager Ryan Poles spoke to the press Thursday morning following what can only be described nicely as a tumultuous Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Poles addressed everything from quarterback Justin Fields’ comments regarding coaching as being a roadblock to his progress as an NFL quarterback to defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Poles gave clarity as to why quarterback Nathan Peterman was released and then re-signed.

Poles admitted the Bears are in a bad spot before their Week 3 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to CHGO Bears, Poles said the team has “adversity right now.”

Even with the Bears being in trouble, Poles said the team is not panicking. Per Ruthie Polinsky with NBC Sports:

“I want to make it really, really clear. No one in our building is panicking.”

They should absolutely be panicking right now. If not now, when?

Chicago Bears fans react to Ryan Poles’ comments

Chicago Bears Ryan Poles
Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham

Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to Poles' adversity comments.

