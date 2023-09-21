Chicago Bears fans react to Ryan Poles admitting the team is in trouble

Chicago Bears vented their frustrations on social media after general manager Ryan Poles spoke to the press Thursday morning following what can only be described nicely as a tumultuous Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Poles addressed everything from quarterback Justin Fields’ comments regarding coaching as being a roadblock to his progress as an NFL quarterback to defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Poles gave clarity as to why quarterback Nathan Peterman was released and then re-signed.

Some clarity on Nathan Peterman's release from the 53 yesterday/being re-signed today.

-Due to Braxton Jones' neck injury (which I'm told has the potential to not be long-term, i.e. season-ending) landing him on IR, the Bears had hoped to sign an OL off another team's PSQ to the… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 21, 2023

Poles admitted the Bears are in a bad spot before their Week 3 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to CHGO Bears, Poles said the team has “adversity right now.”

Ryan Poles is addressing the team’s adversity head on. pic.twitter.com/fPDrTxw32r — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) September 21, 2023

Even with the Bears being in trouble, Poles said the team is not panicking. Per Ruthie Polinsky with NBC Sports:

“I want to make it really, really clear. No one in our building is panicking.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles addressing the state of the organization. “I want to make it really, really clear. No one in our building is panicking.” Says they are facing adversity and are focused on finding the solutions. pic.twitter.com/hfdVky72UN — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) September 21, 2023

They should absolutely be panicking right now. If not now, when?

Chicago Bears fans react to Ryan Poles’ comments

Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to Poles’ adversity comments.

Poor guy on his birthday pic.twitter.com/h3QeQYfcmW — Ferocious Sloth (@ferocious_sloth) September 21, 2023

This franchise is the joke that keeps going and going and going. Trash org. Hahahahahaha. Queue the Benny Hill theme. #BearDown. Way down lmao. — mike honcho (@mikehoncho313) September 21, 2023

Bro resigning is the definition of panicking — Michael Clinton (@F3RopeADope) September 21, 2023

