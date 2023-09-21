BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback after Justin Fields ‘coaching’ criticisms

The Chicago Bears signed a veteran quarterback to the 53-man roster a day after Justin Fields made negative comments about “coaching” contributing to his struggles in running the offense.

Justin Fields voiced his frustrations

Fields made a few comments in his press conference Wednesday that seem to highlight his frustrations with the coaching staff, including his feeling forced to be a traditional pocket passer. Fields talked to reporters after practice to clarify his comments and take the heat off his coaches.

In a turbulent day at Halas Hall, with defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning for vague reasons, the Bears released Nathan Peterman, the team’s QB2. The Bears added a quarterback to the roster Thursday morning.

And we’re not joking about who it is.

The Chicago Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears re-signed Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster.

The #Bears have re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Is there an ADULT at Halas Hall running the show???

