Chicago Bears Defense Receives Another Devastating Injury Update

The Chicago Bears cornerback situation got even darker Thursday afternoon than when it was announced earlier in the day that Kyle Gordon was heading to injured reserve with a broken hand.

Most fans and pundits assumed Josh Blackwell, who played in relief of Gordon in Week 1, would step in for the Bears in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That seems questionable ahead of Friday’s Bears final practice of the Week.

The Chicago Bears could lose Kyler Gordon’s backup in Week 2

According to the Bears’ injury report Thursday, Blackwell did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Going to a third-string cornerback could make it even harder for this defense against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense. It’s a pivotal game for the defense and the Bears, as ownership is unhappy after losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

