Cubs Fans React to Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Spectacular Catch

Talk about a welcome to the show moment if there’s ever one. After the Chicago Cubs called up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the big-league club Monday, manager David Ross penciled him into the starting lineup the next night. Batting eighth and starting at center field, it didn’t take long for Crow-Armstrong to make an immediate impact for the Cubs in their game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday.

With the Cubs on defense in the bottom of the first inning, Rockies OF Nolan Jones connected on a 3-1 offering from starter Javier Assad, driving the pitch into the deepest part of Coors Field. Crow-Armstrong, the No. 12 overall prospect in baseball, broke into a full sprint to run it down. Jumping up and colliding with the outfield wall, he reeled in the ball to take extra bases away from Jones.

It’s one of many firsts for Pete Crow-Armstrong, who made his big-league debut Monday in a pinch-running appearance. His callup came on the heels of a fantastic season in the minor leagues. Crow-Armstrong sports a .283/.365/.511 slash line with 20 home runs in 107 games across Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season.

Naturally, Cubs fans quickly took to social media to sing Pete Crow-Armstrong’s praises after his leaping catch.

One fan on X (f.k.a. Twitter) even prophesized the future for both the Cubs and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s future.

Even with the Cubs on full display this evening, the Chicago Bears are not immune to criticism after their embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

Here’s hopefully to more opportunities for Crow-Armstrong to be an impactful player for the Cubs.

