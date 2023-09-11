The Pete Crow-Armstrong era will officially begin for the Chicago Cubs this week

The Chicago Cubs are looking to get a little bit of a boost for their postseason run here in September.

After weeks of speculation, the team is reportedly set to call up prospect Pete Crow-Armstong as he will be activated on Tuesday per Jeff Passan. With the Chicago Cubs getting ready for a playoff run, it makes sense to bring up the outfield prospect not only for a boost in the lineup but also for defense as well.

Chicago recently called up a few prospects including Alexander Canario.

Big news in Chicago: Top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is being called up by the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. The plan is for him to be activated on Tuesday. Cubs are gearing up for a playoff run, and their best prospect will be there with them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 11, 2023

The 21-year old outfielder was acquired by the Cubs in a trade with the New York Mets that centered around Javier Baez. Crow-Armstrong was the No. 19 overall pick back in 2020 for the Mets.

The call up comes after Crow-Armstong was slashing .271/.350/.479 with six home runs in 34 games for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

