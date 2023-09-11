The Chicago Cubs former All-Star and MVP, Kris Bryant, will be making his long-awaited return to the Rockies lineup tonight.

It seems like the 2nd Pick of the 2013 MLB draft might have a bit of revenge on his mind with the timing of his return:

Expect Kris Bryant to come off the IL tonight and play for the #Rockies vs. the #Cubs, his former team. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) September 11, 2023

Bryant, the Chicago Cubs’ former 3rd baseman, has been out since July 22nd with a broken left index finger but is slated to make his return tonight after missing the team’s last 45 games.

After a great start to his career including with a Rookie of the Year, MVP, and 4 All-Star appearances, things have went sideways since being dealt from the Cubs in the Summer of ‘21. He signed a massive contract in the 2022 offseason and has certainly failed to live up to the expectations.

In now almost two full seasons In Colorado, he has played just 107 games. The games he has played in have not been very good either. He’s hit just .273 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, and played defense that continues to worsen.

As a Chicago Cubs fan, it’s been sad to see him decline so far from his former glory, but maybe he can stay healthy and get his career back on track, as he’s still just 31 years old. Let’s just hope he saves the bounce back for when the Cubs leave town.

