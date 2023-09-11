The Cubs made a possibly season-altering announcement today as they placed Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day IL.

For a team in the heart of the playoff race, this is absolutely awful news:

#Cubs Michael Fulmer reinstated from the 15-day IL. Adbert Alzolay placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain (retro 9/10). — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 11, 2023

Adbert Alzolay had been dealing with what was said to be “minor” stuff the past week or so, but it seems that it is more than that as he hits the injured list with a forearm strain after pitching just three times this month. He has had a breakout season as he has closed out 22 games and pitched to a solid 2.71 ERA.

It is too soon to tell the severity, but the hope is that the 15 days will do the trick and Alzolay can be back in the Cubs ‘pen closing out games. If just the minimum stay is required, he could be back the second last series of the season in Atlanta.

With his absence, Julian Merryweather would be the assumed closer as he picked up the save on Sunday versus the Diamondbacks and has had a great season. The return of Michael Fulmer could help cushion the blow as he and Leiter should assume the setup roles and still help form a formidable backend of the bullpen.

Still losing Adbert Alzolay is a huge blow at a time in the season when it’s all hands on deck in a bullpen for a team hoping to make it to October. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery for Adbert.

