The Cubs’ big trade acquisition, Jeimer Candelario, will have to miss some time as his back has not responded well after leaving Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

It looks like the Cubs will continue to be without the services Jeimer Candelario for at least the next 10 days:

Jeimer Candelario has been put on the 10-day IL with low back strain. Alexander Canario has been recalled and is currently in the Cubs clubhouse. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 12, 2023

Since coming over from the Nationals, Jeimer Candelario has been good, not great, for the Cubs as he has hit .237 with 5 long balls, 13 RBI, and an OPS of .773. He has also been versatile spending time at both corner infield spots and DHing when needed.

This is not great news as the injuries continue to pile up to key players on the Cubs roster when they could afford it the least. Jeimer Candelario will now join Adbert Alzolay on the IL as they have both been put there in the last two days. They had seemed hopeful that a few days off would be all he would need, but that didn’t seem to be the case. Still, a minimum 10-day stint might be all he needs to get back on the field.

With Jeimer gone for a while, we should continue to see Nick Madrigal man third base almost every day, Bellinger and Wisdom playing the matchups at first, and Mike Tauchman and newly called-up, Pete Crow Armstrong, splitting center-field duties with Bellinger.

