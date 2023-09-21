Justin Fields conveniently hugged Bears OC Luke Getsy

The Chicago Bears’ headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, was on fire on Wednesday. One of the more interesting revelations came from Justin Fields, who largely attributed his bad performance in 2023 on being overcoached and overstimulated. That, of course, would be the responsibility of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Justin Fields and Luke Getsy hugged during Chicago’s practice on Thursday in response to this weird dispute. Of course, cameras were watching the pair as they sorted out any issues in public in a video provided by NBC Sports Chicago:

Hug it out guys, hug it out pic.twitter.com/3q0FIdBLcm — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 21, 2023

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears is suffering this season, and he is aware of it. He also understands that it isn’t entirely his fault, as he criticized his Bears coaches for his “robotic” play this season. Following those remarks, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy assured reporters that everything is OK with him, Fields, and head coach Matt Eberflus.

“Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called the relationship between quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus ‘amazing’,” Bears insider Sean Hammond reported on Twitter, adding, “Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I’m gonna reflect on what he actually said to me.’”

So far in 2023, Fields has thrown for 427 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while taking 10 sacks and completing only 60.6 percent of his passes. He’s also only ran for 62 yards and one touchdown. The Bears are currently 5-22 in his starts, which is a huge source of anxiety in Chicago. Much of it is due to the roster around him, but Fields’ period has so far produced more questions than answers.

Justin Fields and the Bears’ coaches now have a limited amount of time to get on the same page. The Kansas City Chiefs are the Bears’ Week 3 opponent, and Chicago is a double-digit underdog.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE