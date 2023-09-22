Chicago Bears fans react to verified report of major raid at Soldier Field

Chicago Bears fans reacted to a report of a significant raid at Soldier Field recently. The report came as just another bizarre story in a wild Week 3 at Halas Hall.

According to a report by ABC 7 Chicago, the Bears are trying to find missing equipment that was stolen from Soldier Field this week. Per the report:

“A Soldier Field manager said someone stole equipment, including gators and lawn mowers, from a parking structure at the NFL stadium. The estimated loss is over $100,000. It happened sometime overnight on Wednesday. Staff said the thieves tore down a security fence to drive the equipment out of the garage.”

The Chicago Bears are trying to track down equipment that was stolen earlier this week at Soldier Field. https://t.co/bHwfFCgAve — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 22, 2023

Chicago Bears fans react to equipment theft

Bears fans had a lot of fun with this story. In a week that includes some dubious and otherwise depressing storylines, lawn equipment theft totaling $100,000 seems comical. Here are the best takes of Soldier Field being raided by thieves for gators.

Maybe the fbi took it as evidence — Brett Kim (@brettkim24) September 22, 2023

The Bears pic.twitter.com/UTP0c8MC8P — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) September 22, 2023

Bears security seems to be as fine tuned as our defense — Tyler Renkes (@TylerRenkes) September 22, 2023

Bears an objectively funny organization — NBA University (@NBA_University) September 22, 2023

We definitely need a documentary on how goofy this regime has been — 𝔻𝕖𝔹𝕒𝕝𝕝 (@WfromDeBall) September 22, 2023

