Chicago Bears fans react to verified report of major raid at Soldier Field

Chicago Bears fans reacted to a report of a significant raid at Soldier Field recently. The report came as just another bizarre story in a wild Week 3 at Halas Hall.

According to a report by ABC 7 Chicago, the Bears are trying to find missing equipment that was stolen from Soldier Field this week. Per the report:

“A Soldier Field manager said someone stole equipment, including gators and lawn mowers, from a parking structure at the NFL stadium.

The estimated loss is over $100,000.

It happened sometime overnight on Wednesday.

Staff said the thieves tore down a security fence to drive the equipment out of the garage.”

Chicago Bears fans react to equipment theft

Bears fans had a lot of fun with this story. In a week that includes some dubious and otherwise depressing storylines, lawn equipment theft totaling $100,000 seems comical. Here are the best takes of Soldier Field being raided by thieves for gators.

