After it seeming just weeks ago like he might not even be back this year, Marcus Stroman is now back in a starting capacity for the rest of the season.

First being announced as Saturday’s starter was a surprise, but this was even more of a shock:

David Ross confirmed that Javier Assad will move to the bullpen going forward and Stroman is in the rotation. Assad is available today, but hope is that by using the warm ups Stroman had on Wednesday in the bullpen he's stretched out enough to give them enough innings today. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) September 23, 2023

Marcus Stroman has made just two appearances since returning from the IL and hasn’t thrown more than 31 pitches in either outing. Still, the Cubs believe he is ready to rejoin the rotation as more than just an opener or bulk reliever.

In those two appearances, Stroman has looked great allowing just two hits, a walk, and an unearned run over three innings of work. He also struck out three batters.

His return to the rotation will send Javier Assad back to the bullpen where he has spent much of his early Cubs career. As great as he has been as a starter, Assad could provide a huge boost to an overused and overtaxed group when they need it most.

Even with just a few games left, the return of early-season Marcus Stroman could be huge as he could maybe make two regular starts and possibly a playoff start, should the Cubs get in. This end of the season for the Cubs has certainly been interesting and entertaining, to say the least.

