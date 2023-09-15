All-Star pitcher, Marcus Stroman, will be back with the big league club for the first time since the end of July.

After different bullpens and live BP, it looks like Marcus Stroman is ready to go:

The #Cubs today activated RHP Marcus Stroman off the 15-day IL and optioned RHP Daniel Palencia to @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/UfM9t5Vvnx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2023

With rumors of a possible return and working out of the ‘pen, it seems those might come true as Marcus Stroman is back with the team prior to the series in Arizona vs. the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Stroman has been out since the 31st of July with what was initially a hip injury that would turn into a rib cartilage fracture. Even before that he would struggle as it seemed there was something bothering him.

With it being this late in the season, a return to the rotation probably isn’t in the cards. However, he could be a huge addition to the bullpen whether it be in a long relief role, a bulk role, or possibly even in late-inning work with Alzolay out.

Stroman’s return sends rookie Daniel Palencia down to Triple-A. He has shown promise at times but as of late has had control issues and been ineffective.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE