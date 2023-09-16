The Cubs gets 3 home runs in the 9th, but it comes down 6 runs as they lose to the D’backs

Nice job, Cubs. You sat around and did nothing for eight innings, finding yourselves down, 6-0, with three outs to go.

Then Ian Happ hits a solo home run to at least break up the shutout. Then Seiya Suzuki rocks a two-run home run. Then it’s Christopher Morel’s turn to hit his 23rd home run of the season.

Now it looks interesting. It would have been more interesting had the Cubs not been sleepwalking through the first eight innings against guys named Pfaadt, Saalfrank, Thompson and Ginkel. Sounds like a law firm you clearly aren’t interested in. As a matter of fact, I was looking for someone else on that staff to come with the double-‘a’ letters in their name.

Apparently, Don Aase wasn’t available.

So the Cubs lose 6-4 and hopes of winning the National League Central Division are fading away pretty quickly as they are now 5 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who can all but feel the chill of the ice holding the champagne bottles they are soon to uncork.

Good thing they have the wild ca- … oh, wait, that’s starting to get interesting, too. The Cubs hold a 1 1/2-game lead for the second wild card spot over the Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, and now the Miami Marlins, who are half a game behind the D’backs and Reds, and the San Francisco Giants, who are one game behind those two aforementioned teams, are starting to make this situation a little warm.

Cubs fans have been reminded for generations about failures by years: Like 1969, 1984, 2003. You get the drift.

In the baseball world in which six teams from each league go to the playoffs, it’s hard for the Cubs to just collapse like a hosue of cards and suddenly watch their postseason hopes go up in flames.

Well, they’re not there yet. But if you give them a little opening, they may want to test the waters into how to screw up October baseball without playing in it.

Your move, Wrigleyville!

https://www.mlb.com/gameday/cubs-vs-d-backs/2023/09/15/716567/final/box

The Chicago Cubs march to October and the inevitable collapse

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE