After a short stay on the active roster, Michael Fulmer’s forearm has once again landed him on the IL.

It looks like it will just be one appearance back for Michael Fulmer:

Michael Fulmer has been put on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, the same injury as before. Daniel Palencia recalled from Triple A. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 16, 2023

Michael Fulmer was activated off the IL Monday night before the Colorado series and even picked up a not-so-easy save against the Rockies. He didn’t pitch in the last three games and he won’t be getting into any game action for at least the next 15 days, if not the rest of the season.

If this is the end of the season and maybe Cubs career for Fulmer, it has been a rollercoaster ride as he has monthly ERAs of 6.57, 8.38, 0.66, 2.38, and 5.79 spanning April-August.



His roster spot will go to Daniel Palencia, who was just sent down for Storman yesterday. With Alzolay and Michael Fulmer once again out maybe Palenica will be able to step up and aid Leiter Jr, Merryweather, and Cuas in the backend of the bullpen this time around.

