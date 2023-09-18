Former Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher has earned high praise from his new team while Lucas Patrick has been a disaster at center thus far.

Sam Mustipher left Chicago after starting 41 games for the Bears. While Mustipher wasn’t great, he did show that he deserved to remain in a backup role because he’s younger than Lucas Patrick with a better pedigree. Now Mustipher is proving his worth for his new team the Baltimore Ravens.

"Sam Mustipher deserves a lot of credit." Coach Harbaugh on the O-line: pic.twitter.com/iigCFmLLCq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2023

John Harbaugh has never been one to mince words when it comes to criticism or compliments. Harbaugh complimenting Sam Mustipher for his praise once again shows that the Bears don’t know how to develop talent in Chicago.

Absolutely, Mustipher struggled during his time in Chicago but he still hold far more value for the Bears than Lucas Patrick has. Patrick has been absolutely awful, while a change of scenery has been hugely beneficial for Sam Mustipher.

At this point it’s safe to question everything about the Chicago Bears from the top down and this is yet another example of that.

