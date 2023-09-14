The Chicago Bears may have the chance to get back across the sea after new NFL deal has been reached with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL and Tottenham Hotspurs have agreed to an expansion of their partnership through the 2029-2030 season. There will be a minimum of 2 games played per season across the sea. With that Tottenham Hotspur will be given the official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK.

In the NFL this season there is 5 international games being played, first will be October 1st as the Falcons take on the Jaguars, then in a first for the NFL the Jaguars will stay abroad and the play the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it is the first time and NFL team will play twice in the same season in the UK. The following weekend Hotspur Stadium will be busy again as the Titans face off with the Ravens.

The NFL also heads to Germany twice this season. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt on November 5th, and the final international game is the following weekend with the Colts and the Patriots.

This is what Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy had to say about the agreement.

“Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London,” “Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the club’s financial model.”

The Chicago Bears have not played overseas since 2019 when they lost 24-21 against the Raiders. Only two previous times had they played abroad before 2019. In 2010 they beat the Buffalo Bills at the Rogers Centre in Canada, the year after they beat the Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium 24-18. Chicago has also played 6 exhibition games outside of the United States.

With the extended partnership when will see Chicago travel across borders to play another game?

I think it is great for the NFL to expand and get the league fan ship to as many great countries as possible. There are millions of Chicago Bears fans across the world, let us bring the NFL to them!

