NBC Sports’ latest 2024 NFL draft mock sends Justin Fields packing as the Bears pull off a huge blockbuster trade

Another day in the Bears off-season, another mock draft. NBC Sports’ mock draft released on Thursday proposes the Bears make a massive trade that shakes up the 2024 NFL draft order.

The mock begins as many do, with the Bears selecting USC’s Caleb Williams as the Number one pick. Then the mock gets interesting. The mock proposes that the Bears make a trade to move up from the 9th pick to the 3rd.

The mock draft has the Bears trading their ninth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, their 6th round pick in 2025, and most importantly quarterback Justin Fields to the Patriots. In return, the Bears get the 3rd pick in 2024 and two later-round picks in the 2025 draft.

With the 3rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the mock has the Bears select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Glynn Morgan of NBC Sports explains the details of the trade and why both teams would be inclined to agree to it.

“Taking a page from the Houston Texans draft playbook, Bears general manager Ryan Poles potentially devises a trade package that could position Chicago into the third overall spot. New England is last in a competitive AFC Eastern Division dominated by pro bowl caliber quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa). The Patriots’ new head coach (Jarod Mayo) has a veteran unit with 19 unrestricted free agents this year and 20 slated for 2025.

It’s possible Poles sense New England’s need to win now and trades quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago’s ninth pick in the first round and its sixth-round pick in 2025. In return, the Bears receive New England’s third overall pick, its 103rd pick (4th), and 2025’s third and fifth-round spots. When the dust settles, Chicago triumphantly selects Marvin Harrison Jr., envisioning an offense with him receiving passes from Caleb Williams.”

Breaking down the trade and why it’s a worth while idea

This trade would have the Bears land not only the top QB prospect in the 2024 NFL draft, but the best receiver in the draft too. This would be a draft that would be talked about for a very long time, whether it worked out or not. There is league altering power in the Bears hands in this draft. The possibility of this happening is something that was only fantasized about before. Now, there is a very real chance that this could happen.

The trade seems realistic enough, what about the value for the Bears? As far as value goes, this is about as good of a trade that you can draw up. This mock addresses the Bears need to add reinforcements to the receiving core. It also provides an answer to the always prevalent question mark at QB.

Justin Fields has shown he can be a solid NFL QB with his flashes of great play. But flashes are not enough to justify continued investment in the NFL. The Patriots are looking for any QB better than below average, which is what they had to deal with in 2023. Fields would provide an upgrade over Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The trade would also allow the Patriots to take care of their skill positions, which needs big investment.

This draft and trade would allow the Bears new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to start fresh. He could mold a brand new offense around a rookie QB.

Selecting Williams and Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL draft also allows Ryan Pole the freedom to use the Bears cap money elsewhere.

There are plenty of realistic options for the Bears in the 2024 NFL draft. Whether Ryan Poles decides to draft Caleb Williams or keep Justin Fields, the draft will be exciting. This is possibly the most important draft the Bears have had in the last few years.

This draft going poorly could reinforce the trends that have been haunting the Bears for the better part of 30 years. Or the trajectory of the franchise could finally change, turning the Bears back into a powerful, proud and feared franchise once again.

