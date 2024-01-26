Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears set to interview former Green Bay Packers coach for DC position

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Joe Barry
Syndication: Journal Sentinel

The Chicago Bears are reportedly set to interview another former Green Bay Packers assistant for a job on Matt Eberflus’ staff in 2024. The Bears hired former Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy in 2022 to be their offensesvie coordinator. Getsy was fired in January.

The Chicago Bears are set to interview a former Packers coach

NFL: Green Bay Packers OTA
May 31, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry talks with Keisean Nixon (25) during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Wednesday. According to Jane Slater with the NFL Network, the Bears are set to interview Barry on Saturday for a position on their defensive staff.

Slater originally wrote Barry was interviewing for the Bears’ vacant defensive coordinator position. However, Slater deleted that post and wrote Barry would interview for a “position” on Eberflus’ staff.

It’s unclear what defensive position the Bears will interview Barry for.

Update: Barry will interview for the Bears DC position

Slater updated her report Friday morning to confirm that Barry is interviewing for the defensive coordinator position.

Barry’s candidacy for the Bears defensive coordinator position would be odd. Barry ran a 3-4 base defense with the Packers. Eberflus runs a 4-3 base scheme.

Joe Barry is a household name in the NFC North

NFL: Green Bay Packers OTA
May 23, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is shown during organized team activities at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Barry is well-known to fans in the NFC North. Then Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli hired his son-in-law, Barry, as his defensive coordinator in 2007. Both were fired after the Lions finished the 2008 with a 0-16 record.

Barry’s defenses have been unpopular with many in the Packers fan base since he took over the defensive coordinator job in Green Bay before the 2021 season. Packers players have voiced frustrations with Barry’s scheme.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander has been frustrated by Barry’s emphasis on zone defense. During a players-only meeting with head coach Matt LaFleur late in the 2023 regular season, Packers players said Barry’s communication skills were lacking and the defense needed to be simplified so players could play fast.

The Bears could hire another branch from the Sean McVay tree

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers’ complaints about Barry’s defense were similar to what Los Angeles Chargers’ players said were problems with Brandon Staley’s defense. Barry and Staley worked together with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.

But for Bears fans who gush over the McVay coaching brand, especially after the Shane Waldron hire at offensive coordinator, Barry could make sense as a brain trust hire from the Los Angeles staff who was present a year before the team won a Super Bowl.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com.

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

