BREAKING: Chicago Bears hire familiar face as defensive coordinator

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears have a new defensive coordinator Saturday morning. The new hire will be a familiar name to Bears fans.

The Chicago Bears hired a defensive coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears hired Eric Washington as their defensive coordinator. Despite hiring Washington, head coach Matt Eberflus will call the plays for the 2024 season.

Matt Eberflus will continue to call plays in Chicago. But this is a big hire with the highly regarded Washington, 54, who is entering his 17th season as an NFL assistant and second stint in Chicago. https://t.co/ASKP0onQVK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024

Eric Washington previously coached the Bears defensive line

Washington’s first NFL coaching job was with the Bears. Love Smith’s staff hired Washington before the 2008 season to be a defensive assistant. He eventually became the Bears defensive line coach in 2010. Washington left to become the Carolina Panthers defensive line coach for the 2011 season. He became the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for 2018-19 seasons.

Washington has been with the Buffalo Bills since the 2020 season. He coached the defensive line and moved his way up to assistant head coach for the 2023 season.

