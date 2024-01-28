Chris Beatty helped Keenan Allen and Mike Williams maintain their success.

Chris Beatty is fifty years old and has three years of NFL coaching experience, all with the Chargers. Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Beatty spent 15 years coaching at the collegiate level.

For years, the Chargers have been known for their dynamic receiving corps, which is led by Keenan Allen. Under Beatty, Allen continued to thrive, averaging 7.2 catches for 80.3 yards and 0.4 touchdowns per game. That was a slight improvement over the three years prior to Beatty, when Allen averaged 6.5 catches, 73.6 yards, and 0.4 touchdowns per game.

The Bears are set to interview Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for the same position in Chicago, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Bears will interview #Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for the same job in Chicago, per source. Beatty played a key role in Mike Williams’ development and Keenan Allen’s resurgence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

In 2016, Chris Beatty joined the Maryland staff, where he coached DJ Moore. Moore caught 41 passes for 637 yards and six touchdowns during his first season with Beatty. Moore set a school record by catching 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season with Beatty in 2017.

Beatty has 26 years of experience, the majority of which came at the collegiate level and as a wide receivers coach. He moved to the NFL to coach wide receivers for the Chargers, where he has been since 2021. Beatty collaborated with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in Los Angeles. He’ll now be able to work again with DJ Moore.

Last Tuesday, the Bears officially hired Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. Three days later, the team announced that Kerry Joseph, Waldron’s assistant QBs coach in Seattle, would accompany him to Chicago as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

On Saturday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hired Eric Washington, a former Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach, as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE