Bo Nix is a sleeper pick at QB for 2024 NFL draft

Why does it seem like nobody is talking about Bo Nix as a top QB prospect? The stats show Nix is having an elite season this year. He has only improved upon his impressive 2022 season.

It is time to give Nix a little more consideration. And seriously think about if the Bears should consider drafting him with one of their first-round picks.

Bo Nix continued his scorching hot season by destroying USC’s defense on Saturday night. In a duel of top college QBs, Nix won convincingly.

Bo Nix vs. USC 🔥 22/29

402 YDS

One glaring reason to pick Bo Nix over Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft

It cannot be denied that Caleb Williams is a great athlete. He makes jaw dropping plays every game. But there is one huge reason why Bo Nix is the better pick, ball security. Bo Nix does not turn the ball over. Through 9 games this season Nix has only thrown 2 interceptions and has zero fumbles.

In 2023 Caleb Williams has thrown 4 interceptions and fumbled the ball 8 times.

Ball security is hard to teach and Bo Nix is already a professional.

Reasons to be cautious about Bo Nix

There are some factors that might be question marks for Nix as an NFL QB. One is, how would he perform on a bad or mediocre NFL team. Oregon currently has one of the best offensive lines in college football. Nix has only been sacked 4 times all year. With good protection, Nix has thrived.

Another question mark is can he carry a team on his back? The stat line from his last few games suggest he is doing so. But looking at the full box score tells a different story.

Oregon has benefited from a strong run game. The Ducks have the 15th ranked rushing offense in NCAA football. They also have the second ranked rushing yards per attempt with 6.16 yards per rush.

The Oregon defense is another factor that has helped Nix win games. Oregon’s defense is not amazing per any specific metric. But the defense is the 18th ranked defense in all of division one college football.

And the final question mark for Bo Nix is his age. By the time the 2024 NFL draft comes around Nix will be 24-years-old. Which is older than the average NFL rookie QB. Not everyone is Tom Brady and can play into their 40’s so the clock is ticking the exact second you enter the league. And Nix will enter a bit later than some of his peers.

For reference, current NFL rookie C.J. Stroud is 22-years-old. Bryce Young is also 22-years-old and Anthony Richardson is only 21-years-old.

Why those concerns aren’t really concerns at all

All of the things listed above are not things Bo Nix is bad at. They are things Oregon is good at. Those things create hypothetical what if scenarios. Those are not really helpful or effective in judging a prospect. It is best to look at what a player does show you, not what he doesn’t.

Bo Nix already has the mentality of a seasoned professional. He is always talking about what he can do better to win. That is a champions mentality.

Nix also doesn’t lose his cool. In the face of adversity Nix doesn’t flinch. He keeps his composure and keeps playing, that is the sign of a true leader. If the QB gets shaken and starts panicking, that usually permeates to the rest of the team. The QB losing his head is a easy way to lose the game.

Do the Bears target a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft?

If the Bears do aim for a quarterback who should they pick? Most of the discussion recently has been about UNC’s Drake Maye, for good reason. Maye has been playing very well this season. But is he the clear cut favorite? Is it really that much of a landslide for the Bears to not even consider Nix?

Maye takes pretty good care of the ball, he has 6 interceptions on the season. He has 10 more passing yards than Nix, but Nix has 8 more passing TDs.

Drake Maye is definitely working with less. UNC has the 79th ranked defense in NCAA FBS football. Maye is carrying the offensive load at UNC as well. Maye has the UNC offense ranked 3rd in the nation, behind only Oregon and LSU.

Nix is the 3rd ranked QB in QBR with a 87.3 rating. Maye is 14th in the nation with a rating of 79.6.

There is plenty more to football than stats. And Maye is certainly a solid prospect worth keeping an eye on as the draft approaches.

Bo Nix is showing everyone that he belongs in conversation with Maye, Williams and Penix as a top pick. Nix is certainly a QB worth considering. Especially if Justin Fields can’t prove he is the long term solution at QB. Ryan Poles cannot really afford to pass on top 5 QB prospects in back-to-back drafts.

