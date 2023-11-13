The Bears got Nate Davis back at practice today

Monday marked the Chicago Bears‘ return to Halas Hall for a brief practice in advance of their Week 11 meeting with the Detroit Lions. The Chicago Bears got some good news today as right guard Nate Davis returned to practice.

According to Kevin Fishbain: Matt Eberflus didn’t provide any real injury updates Monday — saying he’ll address those Wednesday, when required.

No real injury updates from Halas Hall. Bears QB Justin Fields was practicing, along with RG Nate Davis. Head coach Matt Eberflus said they did not make a determination today about Fields' availability for Sunday against the Lions. They want to see him do some team drills. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 13, 2023

The Bears will have a decision to make when Nate Davis returns

Nate Davis missed his last four games in a row due to a high ankle sprain he sustained against Minnesota in Week 6. Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, and Lucas Patrick have been expected to continue leading Chicago’s offensive line interior in Davis’s absence.

But with Davis returning to practice, Eberflus and the team has a decision to make on the offensive line.

“The combinations there are gonna be a discussion that we have to have, for sure,” Eberflus said. “Nate’s a good player. Cody’s a good player. Teven’s a good player. So it’s a good problem to have. We’ll look at it and put our best five out there that we’re gonna put out there for the Lions.”

The team decided to change Monday’s walk-through to a practice this week, but the first injury report of the week won’t be made public until Wednesday afternoon. Davis might get some playing time on Sunday against Detroit if he continues to make good progress this week. Braxton Jones was recently rotated in at left tackle by the Bears following his return from a six-game neck injury layoff.

