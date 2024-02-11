Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN’s Super Bowl pre-game show this morning to talk about the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately threw cold water on the trade up rumors.

It seems like every day there’s a new and exciting if not borderline insane NFL Draft rumor involving the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams. None of those rumors ever seemed to be grounded in reality however. But this morning Adam Schefter set the tone of what the reality of the 2024 NFL Draft will look like, the Commanders aren’t going to mortgage their future for Caleb Williams.

The Carolina Panthers mortgaged their future by trading their best receiver and their 2024 draft pick which wound up being the first overall selection. With that in mind why would the Commanders do the same thing that the Panthers did when their consolation prize at QB is between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels?

Generational QB talk aside Maye has consistently been the 1A behind Williams and nothing he did this year diminished his status as the best option after Williams. The NFL Draft is a supply and demand market and right now with five potential first round talents in the 2024 NFL Draft there’s enough supply to justify teams standing pat and taking the best QBs from a pool of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. Bo Nix and JJ McCarthy. There’s no reason to believe would put their entire future at risk simply to pick up a QB who is a 50-50 bust prospect.

Add to it the Commanders had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, traded away two of their top pass rushers in Montez Sweat and Chase Young, they are going to try and rebuild through the draft not go all in on a QB. So the sound logic indicates that the Commanders won’t trade up with the Bears.

The question then becomes which team will be dumb enough to replicate what Carolina just did? The NFL is a copycat league for success, not failure. Which team is going to be willing to make the same mistake? It seem unlikely that anyone will trade up with the Bears given the depth and the talent of the QB position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

