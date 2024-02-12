Chicago Bears insider says decision has been already been made for 2024 QB

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made their decision at quarterback per one insider

With the Super Bowl in the books for the 2023 NFL season, the focus has shifted to the 2024 campaign and the upcoming offseason. At the center of it all are the Chicago Bears who hold the No. 1 pick and have a big decision to make at quarterback.

With 73 days until the 2024 NFL draft, there will be a lot of talk about what the Bears should do with Justin Fields and if they should draft Caleb Williams or look at other options at the quarterback position. But on Monday morning, one beat writer put water on the flame in terms of Fields returning for one more year.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was on the Mully and Haugh Show Monday on 670 The Score and belives it’s ‘no longer a question’ as to what they are going to do with the No. 1 pick.

“If you are a person who requires more evidence as to why they are going to draft a quarterback at number one, it’s no longer a question. And I wrote this coming out of the Senior Bowl,” Biggs said. “It’s not a question of are they going to draft a quarterback or build around Justin? The question now, it’s very clear, which quarterback are they going to draft? The Fields thing has run its course.”

That’s a pretty confident statement by Biggs who has covered the Chicago Bears for over two decades now and is one of the best on the beat. Many will agree with that statement as it certainly feels like Ryan Poles and his staff won’t pass on the chance to take Caleb Williams.

When will Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields?

Things have been trending in this direction for a few weeks now. Biggs isn’t the only one that suggesting that all signs have pointed to the Bears already making their decision. It’s almost been the worst-kept secret over the past few weeks.

But now, where and when will the decision be official with Fields?

The Chicago Bears could elect to trade him before free agency and get a head start in what is expected to be a active one for quarterbacks via trade or in free agency. It would make sense and potentially could help them maximize the value in a trade.

Fields will also have suitors. Teams like Atlanta and Las Vegas have been linked to Fields already and the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team to monitor as well as Mike Tomlin could look to make a change. Those would be the three teams to really keep an eye on and it would be shocking not to see Fields be traded at this point.

