ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter recently spoke on the Chicago Bears quarterback situation. He said the team was considering a compromise that seems unlikely to happen.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, the Chicago Bears now have the attention of the NFL world. They own the top pick in this April’s NFL Draft. Everyone wants to know what general manager Ryan Poles does with that pick. Does he hold onto it and draft “generational” quarterback Caleb Williams, or does he trade it and receive a horde of draft picks and build around starter Justin Fields?

Williams brings with him a whole lot of hype. As mentioned, some consider him a generational quarterback. They compare him to Patrick Mahomes, who just won his third title and has gone back-to-back. Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning are other names mentioned in comparisons to Williams.

Fields has had an up-and-down career so far. He shows flashes of how good he could be but hasn’t been consistent enough. Of course, playing on a JV team in 2022 and having none of his wide receivers except for D.J. Moore step up did not help his cause. However, he does bear some of the responsibility as well.

Schefter reports on the Chicago Bears quarterback situation

There is not a shortage of opinions when it comes to what Poles should or will do with the pick. Two factions have formed, #TeamFields and #TeamWilliams. Both sides are entrenched with their guy. Each side mocks the other for their opinion. And let’s not talk about those who have the temerity to think the Bears might go after Drake Maye.

Those opinions will just increase and intensify now that there are no more games to be played. All eyes will now be on Poles. The Chicago Bears are now on the clock. Poles has to decide on one of them and make the decision pretty soon.

The new league year begins March 13th and teams will already have quarterback plans in place. If Poles wants to move on from Fields he needs to decide within the next few weeks.

Does he really have to do that, though?

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was on a Super Bowl day NFL Countdown segment and he spoke on the Chicago Bears situation. He said that the Poles and his people thought about a compromise in which the team would use the #1 pick on Williams and keep Fields.

The Bears did. They have talked about the idea, as unlikely as it seems, of carrying both quarterbacks, taking the guy at one and keeping Fields. Now, will they get to that? It’s hard to imagine that, but that is a conversation that has come up within the organization. It’s not smoke screen. They’ve talked about it. I’m not telling you they’re doing it but they’ve talked about it. That’s not smoke screen, that’s a fact.

Is this compromise realistic?

The question begs to be asked — is this a realistic move to even think about? Having both players is a recipe for disaster. Fields will be looking over his shoulder anytime he makes a mistake. When he does make a mistake, the fans who support Williams will be all over him and will demand the Chicago Bears put in Williams.

We already saw this movie. This is exactly what happened in Fields’ rookie season. The plan was to have him sit behind veteran Andy Dalton. The fans were clamoring for Fields. Then head coach Matt Nagy found it difficult to keep his plan. When Dalton injured a knee, Fields came in and did not lose a grip on the starting job since.

Some felt that Fields was not ready to be a starter. Now we are expected to believe that Poles entertained the thought of repeating that?

In addition to that, there is the issue of draft picks. Should Poles trade the top overall pick, he is expected to receive a treasure trove of draft picks. Last year, he traded the top pick and ended up with offensive lineman Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and Moore. Additionally, he has this year’s top pick and an additional second-round pick in 2025. Each of the players received made an impact on the Chicago Bears’ 2023 season.

With Williams, the haul could be even greater. Some say the Chicago Bears could receive up to three first-round picks in addition to extra picks in this draft. They could also have another veteran player thrown in. With Fields, they could get a second-round pick and a mid-round pick.

Poles stated that he wanted to build the roster through the draft. Trading the pick or trading Fields helps Poles receive more picks. There is no way that Poles walks away with nothing in exchange. If he keeps Williams he loses value once the season begins.

This is a huge decision for Poles and the Chicago Bears. No one outside his inner circle has an idea of what he will do. What we do know, however, is that having both Fields and Williams will not be an option.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE