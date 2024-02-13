Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is reportedly a big fan of Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears appear ready to move on from quarterback Justin Fields and go in a new direction with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While a move hasn’t been made as of yet, the buzz surrounding the Bears is shifting to Caleb Williams.

If that’s the case, the Bears will likely be shopping Justin Fields over the next few weeks hoping to find a trade partner and get some draft capitol in the process. And one team is starting to emerge as the potential clear-cut favorite to land him — because of their head coach.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter dropped a little bit of a report as to a team that is interested in Justin Fields. And it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schefter stated that Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin is a ‘big fan’ of Justin Fields.

“Mike Tomlin’s a big fan of Justin Fields. We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason in the coming weeks,” Schefter said on the show. “That’ll be a decision that that organization has to make, in terms of the quarterback that they want to bring in, but they’re not just gonna leave it as Kenny Pickett and (it’s) his starting job.”

With the Steelers moving on from former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the struggles that Kenny Pickett have shown, it does make sense for the Steelers to want to go out and get another quarterback.

But at what price?

The Steelers currently own the No. 20 overall pick in the first round and No. 51 overall which is a second round pick. Chicago would most certainly take a first round pick if they could get one in a deal for Fields but landing a second round pick wouldn’t be a bad trade off either. It would add more draft capital for Ryan Poles to build around his new quarterback.

As for when the Bears could trade Fields? One NFL reporter believes that it would be wise to find a trade partner between now and the start of March ahead of free agency. With the quarterback market set to be an active one, finding a trade partner would be wise according to Albert Breer.

“If Chicago wants to extract the best value it can for Justin Fields, it’d be preferable to get the process of finding a trade partner off the ground between now and the beginning of March,” Breer said.



“Once the league year starts, quarterback spots across the NFL will start to fill up. Kirk Cousins will decide on a home. Baker Mayfield will, too. And so will scores of others. So if the Bears drag their feet on this, they could miss the market at the position. … That’s why I’d bet that Fields could be moved around the time of the NFL Scouting Combine or so … if I were a betting man.”

The betting odds favor the Steelers for Justin Fields

As soon as Schefter put that out on Monday, the betting market started to heat up in terms of the Steelers and Fields. With the odds opening at +550, they are now at -125 at Draft Kings which makes the Steelers the favorites right now.

Justin Fields to the Steelers is heating up 👀 pic.twitter.com/c8neBrPdr4 — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) February 13, 2024

Of course, that’s just the betting market as it stands and it doesn’t mean that Fields will be traded to Pittsburgh and there’s even a very little chance he won’t be traded at all depending on what Ryan Poles and his staff want to do.

But things should start to heat up rumor-wise over the next few weeks.

