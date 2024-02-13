Jaylon Johnson Opens Up On Chicago Bears Future and Free Agency Plans

Jaylon Johnson discusses the upcoming offseason and future with Bears

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has made it clear he wishes to stay at Soldier Field, but only if his franchise foots the bill by paying him what he feels he is worth. The 24-year-old will enter the free agency in March, and after a good 2023, he will no doubt get a number of offers, leaving his current team in something of a quandary.

Ahead of the Pro Bowl, Jaylon Johnson was asked about his imminent future, and he responded in a forthright manner,

“Heart’s definitely in Chicago; mind’s definitely on the money,”

“So, I mean, we’ll figure out if we can make them both come together and get something done. I’m looking forward to see what’s to come.”

On the performances he put in last season, Jaylon Johnson added,

“Probably the only thing I have [against me] was not getting turnovers,”

“But now, this year I started getting some turnovers, creating. I feel like I’ve always been an exceptional cover guy, so just being able to impact the game and make plays in the air is something I wanted to do, and I went out and did that. And now everybody knows I can take the ball away. So, I feel like there’s really not a box I can’t check.”

On his earning potential, Johnson commented in January,

“I think the ball is in my court; the ball is in my favor,”

“Really, I think it’s just a matter of time when it happens. But I think really going into the negotiation, I don’t think it’s too much really to talk about. I feel like there’s no reason I can’t be the highest-paid corner in the league.”

Clearly, the Bears general Manager Ryan Poles feels the same way, stating,

“I feel really good about that situation,”

“Jaylon’s not going to go anywhere, and we’ll work through it to get something done.”

The Bears should make Jaylon Johnson a priority

Though last season was by no means a success, their 7-10 regular season record was their best display in three seasons. The franchise is still very much in a rut; we are, after all, talking about a team that has not won a playoff match since 2010 and has cycled through a number of head coaches in search of a return to the type of form that befits a team of their stature.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has seen the team up their game during the course of his two seasons in charge, jumping from a terrible total of three regular-season wins to seven, but clearly, they are some distance from where they want to be and keeping hold of talents like Jaylon Johnson is going to be a priority during the offseason.

