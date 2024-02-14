Surprising odds give Chicago Bears chance to make playoffs in 2024

Even before they make any roster moves this offseason, Las Vegas’ odds surprisingly give the Chicago Bears a shot at making the playoffs in 2024.

The Chicago Bears have not made any roster moves yet this offseason. There is plenty to be made before Week 1 of the 2024 season begins, but as of now, nothing has happened. The only thing general manager Ryan Poles has done is fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his staff and hire a new one.

Of course, there are many moves to be made. Poles has the #1 pick of the NFL Draft and about $49.1 million in salary cap space. That salary cap number is sure to rise. Both offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson, who each has a big salary cap hit, are expected to be let go. Jackson already sent a cryptic message that hinted at his departure from Chicago.

With the top pick, Poles has a huge decision. He needs to choose between using the top pick, perhaps on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Many people consider Williams a “generational” talent. With the history of quarterbacks with the Chicago Bears, Poles could be very tempted to go after Williams.

On the other hand, Poles can use the Williams hype to acquire many more draft picks. He could keep current starter Justin Fields and trade the top pick for a handsome ransom. Many say Poles can acquire three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a key veteran player in exchange.

We already saw the treasure Poles acquired with last year’s trade of the #1 pick. He fleeced the Carolina Panthers. In exchange for the pick, the Chicago Bears ended up with offensive lineman Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, wide receiver D.J. Moore, this year’s #1 picks, and a 2025 second-round pick. Receiving another haul like that is difficult to walk away from.

Let’s not forget that the Chicago Bears also have the #9 pick. Poles can also trade that pick for another number of selections.

Things are set up for Poles to control the offseason. Even if he keeps the top pick, there is a market for Fields. Several quarterback-needy teams, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers to name a few, would love a shot at acquiring Fields.

Vegas is bullish on the Bears

It appears that the Las Vegas oddsmakers are confident that Poles will make the right decisions. After all, he has a good track record so far. He masterfully tore the roster down in 2022 so he could have over $100 million in salary caps space and end up with the #1 pick.

Having the top pick and the most salary cap space gave Poles the opportunity to make the roster moves to improve the team. He ended up signing linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, and offensive lineman Nate Davis. Additionally, he had the salary cap space to absorb Moore’s huge contract. He had a cap hit of $20.165 million in 2023 and a cap hit of $52.265 over three seasons.

Poles’ moves last offseason turned a three-win team into a seven-win team. There were three games in which they had the victory almost guaranteed but late-game collapses turned them into losses. Add those wins and the Bears would be a playoff team.

The hope is that with more talent, those late-game collapses don’t happen moving forward.

Vegas must have those moves in mind. Draft Kings gave out their odds on which teams would make the playoffs in 2024. In their NFC odds, they have the San Francisco 49ers at +225 to repeat as NFC Champions. The Detroit Lions come in second at +550. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are next at +800. The Chicago Bears’ hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers, come in fifth at +1000.

Then things get interesting. The Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears are next at +1400 odds.

Of course, these odds could change at any time. We still have not seen Poles’ moves. It is heartening to see that some people have faith in Poles and the Chicago Bears in 2024. It is Year 3 of the rebuild, the one in which Poles said the team should take a step up in production. Las Vegas believes they will. Hopefully, they are correct.

