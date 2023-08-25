5 Betting Strategies You Can Use on the Next Horse Racing Event

Strategy is one of the most important aspects of betting. Without it, you’ll be recklessly betting on whatever type of bet you feel for at the moment, and of course, just randomly guessing won’t yield you a lot of profits. Of course, it’s okay if you’re just doing horse racing betting for fun, but if you truly want to win a lot in horse racing, you might want to learn the strategies that even veterans use.

If you want to be a long-time horse racing bettor, you should study all the horse racing betting strategies you encounter. There are countless strategies, so it’s quite hard to choose. However, with that ton of strategies, how would you know which is effective in horse racing? And that’s what we’re going to talk about today. This article will discuss some of the most effective horse racing betting strategies many professionals use. Let’s start.

Dutching Strategy

If you have little experience betting on other sports or have been reading a horse racing betting guide, you might have already heard about the term “dutching.” You might also be surprised that you heard it again in an article about horse racing. In reality, dutching is a popular betting strategy that can be applied in many sports, not just horse racing. Dutchings uses math to be utilized perfectly, probably also why many beginners shy away from learning this strategy.

The thing is that you don’t have to be a math whiz to use this one. There are countless dutching calculators that you can find on the internet. You just need to put in the odds and let the calculator do the calculations. So how does dutching work anyway? The basic principle of this strategy is to bet on multiple outcomes and divide your bet on different horses. And even if only one of these horses wins, you will still get a profit.

80/20 System

It’s common in horse racing where a horse starts very strong and dominates the race early, only to lose steam and place lower at the end. It’s frustrating since it makes you hope the horse will win. However, you can use the 80/20 system to give yourself a winning chance, even in a situation like that.

So, the 80/20 system works by dividing your bet into two parts. You’ll bet 80% of your bet towards the horse placing at the end of the race and the other 20% for the horse to win. This way, if the horse wins, you’ll make even or even win some profit, but if the horse places lower instead, you’ll also gain a profit. This scenario often happens in horse racing, so having this strategy in your arsenal is a good addition.

Lay Betting

Lay betting is an interesting strategy that a lot of veterans use. Betting exchanges allow bettors to “lay” a horse individually. However, you might be thinking that the strategy itself is useless since there’s around a 50% even chance that it will win, making the strategy have little value in the long term. That said, the key to using this strategy effectively is to be selective in your bets.

For example, laying horses on short odds that have raced on flats and transitioned to hurdles can be quite profitable. No matter how fast they can be, many flat racers will take their time adjusting to hurdles, especially on winter ground. Because of their reputation on flat races, they are given short odds but are most likely to lose anyway because of the adjustment.

Beaten Favorite Strategy

To use this strategy, you must find a horse with a winning streak before losing its most recent race. From a professional’s view, the loss was just a flop for various reasons like health. However, another more important reason is when the horse lost because it transitioned to another race, and now, it’s back to the race that it won multiple times before. This means that the horse is about to make a comeback since it’s back on its elements. It will have a huge chance of winning the race, an opportunity you shouldn’t miss.

Yankee Strategy

This strategy has been around for a long time and a good reason. The reason is that it simply works and is very profitable when utilized well. In this strategy, you must bet on four different horses you can bet on in various races. A typical Yankee bet has three combinations: six doubles, one four-fold, and four trebles.

This strategy appeals to many veterans because of the generous payout you can potentially win. The only thing is that you need to research the horses first to be able to pick your combinations.

Final Words

There are a lot of strategies you can use in horse racing betting. However, the ones discussed above are the most common and effective. However, one thing is for certain, and that is to always thoroughly do your research before using one of these strategies. That said, good luck.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE