5 Notre Dame players to watch in 2022

With the season starting this Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State, here are five Notre Dame players to watch this season.

Michael Mayer (Tight End)

Mayer is the best skills position player on the roster, and arguably the best player on the team. Mayer is also one of the top ranked tight ends in the country. Mayer had 71 receptions last year for 840 yards and 7 touch downs. A projected first round pick, Mayer is going to have to be even better this year for Notre Dame to be successful in 2022.

Tyler Buchner (Quarter Back)

The Sophomore quarter back from San Diego was named the starting quarter back earlier this off season against Drew Pyne. Buchner was used mostly as a runner when he was inserted into the offense last year, rarely throwing the ball. Throwing for 300 yards, 3 touch downs and 3 interceptions, Buchner will be asked to do a lot more in 2022. Head coach Marcus Freeman has spoken very highly about Buchner and hopefully he performs at a high level this season.

“Preparation is what matters and that’s what we can control between now and Saturday.”- @Marcus_Freeman1 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YnGtI4oesI — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 29, 2022

Jarret Patterson (Offensive Line)

Believe it or not, but Notre Dame has a first round talent on their offensive line. Senior Jarret Patterson has been one of the most consistent players on Notre Dame’s offense the last few years. With the return of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, Patterson will follow up the former Notre Dame first round offensive lineman under Hiestand including Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey, Zack Martin, and Ronnie Stanley.

Isaiah Foskey (Defensive Line)

The leader of the defense, Foskey had 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles last season. Another future first round pick in next year’s draft, Foskey is going to have a field day against teams in 2022. With head coach Marcus Freeman being a former defensive coach, you would expect the Fighting Irish defense to be a top ranked defense this season.

Marcus Freeman (Head Coach)

I understand that this is cheating, but nobody has more pressure on them this season than Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. With only one game under his belt as a head coach, Freeman is looking to make a splash in his first full year as Irish head coach.

ND Head Coach Marcus Freeman was not happy to hear that the Irish are a 17.5 underdog to Ohio State 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ov1bOPIiRO — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 29, 2022

After all of the drama of Brian Kelly leaving before the bowl game last year, the players definitely have the guy they wanted to be head coach.

