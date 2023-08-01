BREAKING: Trey Mancini Designated For Assignment By Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have designated Trey Mancini for assignment on August 1st. If Trey Mancini is not claimed off waivers in the next week, the first baseman will hit free-agency.

The Chicago Cubs have designated for assignment 1B/DH Trey Mancini to make room on the roster for Jeimer Candelario. Candelario was acquired on July 31st in a trade with the Washington Nationals to bolster the Cubs roster in order to accelerate their efforts to contend for the playoffs.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation broke the news a few hours ago.

Source: The Chicago Cubs are planning to remove Trey Mancini from the roster. Couldn't immediately tell if that was release or DFA. Will work to find out. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) August 1, 2023

Mancini signed a two-year fourteen million dollar contract with the Cubs last offseason. The Florida native severely underachieved last season with the Houston Astros after being acquired at the MLB Trade Deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini has yet to replicate the success of his season in 2019, slashing .291/.364/.535 to pair with 35 home-runs and 97 RBI’s.

Mancini presumably signed this contract on a “prove it” type of a deal to increase his value on the market but seems to have achieved the exact opposite and driven it down. The Notre Dame alum will likely have some suitors across the league but opportunities are dwindling for a 31 year old with a negative WAR on the season and a declining power bat. What we do know is that opportunity will no longer be with the Cubs.

