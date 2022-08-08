Aaron Rodgers says what rival fans have been screaming for years about Green Bay’s selling of “shares”

The Green Bay Packers are a unique franchise with a historic background that is the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL. So every few years the franchise sells “shares” of the team to fans for about $200.

It’s successful and helps provide revenue for the team while the fans can call themselves owners. But are they really owners?

Whenever the franchise announces the new round of stake up for grabs, fans of other teams balk at the idea and call it a waste of money. It’s just a piece of paper with no real value but it makes the fans feel good.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers even admitted that it’s just a piece of paper in his most recent interview with Pardon My Take. In a playful back and forth with hosts PFT and Big Cat, Rodgers responded to a comment made about PFT saying he owns a share in the Packers, meaning he technically owns Rodgers. The response?

“You own a piece of paper that holds zero actual value”

Oof. That’s probably tough to hear for those fans that love buying those sheets of paper that….have zero actual value.

It’s hard for us Bears fans to talk though because the franchise doesn’t own their own stadium and Green Bay has kicked their asses for years now. But we have to take our shots while we can, I guess. And Aaron Rodgers provided some more ammo for that shot.

