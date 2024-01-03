Aaron Rodgers Takes Yet Another Massive Shot At Chicago Bear ahead of Week 18 ‘Super Bowl’ vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are no longer in playoff contention, but they can still have an impact on the field in Week 18. The Bears will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, where a win will keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Bears, like the Detroit Lions at the end of the 2022 season, would love nothing more than to play spoiler. Green Bay was in a similar situation last season, needing a win over their NFC North rivals in Week 18 to make the playoffs. They were, however, defeated by the Lions, who have carried that momentum into the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers spent his Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” airing his usual controversial opinions before taking aim at the Bears ahead of their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, with only rehab in New Jersey on his schedule here in the early parts of 2024.

“This is the Super Bowl for them. Is it a rivalry if they can’t beat us?” Rodgers said this week in reference to the Packers’ game against the Bears.

"This is their Super Bowl." "If they can't beat us, is it a rivalry?" Aaron Rodgers on Packers-Bears via @PatMcAfeeShow — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 2, 2024

Aaron Rodgers history against the Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers was 26-5 against the Bears in 15 seasons, including two playoff victories. When you have that kind of success, you can say whatever you want about your former rival. Aaron Rodgers did admit that the Bears have been playing well of late.

Chicago is 7-5 since starting the season 0-4 and three inexplicable fourth-quarter meltdowns away from entering the playoff picture in Week 18.

Following a midseason slump, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has emerged as the franchise quarterback he was expected to be. Love has thrown for 1,834 yards, 16 touchdowns, and one interception in his last seven games, completing more than 68 percent of his passes.

Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned from a dislocated thumb in mid-November and began his last-ditch effort to cement himself as the franchise quarterback in Chicago. Fields has thrown for 1,213 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games since his return, while also gaining 393 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Packers-Bears game set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field.

