Justin Fields responds to Aaron Rodgers’ comments with a brutal roast of his own

Justin Fields continues to make himself a fan favorite in Chicago. His play late this season inspired the Soldier Field crowd to chant, “We want Fields,” last Sunday during a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Now Justin Fields has taken to roasting Green Bay and its fans. This is something every Bears fan can appreciate, especially after Aaron Rodgers fired shots at the Bears earlier this week.

Justin Fields 🤝 Joakim Noah Hating on their rivals city. pic.twitter.com/6jftYxmKaD — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) January 3, 2024

Another Heated Bears vs Packers dual is on the way

The Bears and Packers have always been at each others throats. The Players fire insults and roasts back and forth, the games are always chippy. Fans from each side can expect to see a few fights in this matchup on a yearly basis. This year should be no different.

The Packers need a win over the Bears in week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. And just like the Lions last year, the Bears can play spoiler. The Bears can eliminate the Packers from playoff contention with a win.

A win over the Packers would be the best way to end what has been a disappointing season for the Bears.

The Bears have significantly improved in the second half of the 2023 season, especially on defense. Justin Fields has looked like a better passer at times this season, primarily with his deep ball accuracy. There is still much to be desired, but there has been significant improvement over last years abysmal 3-14 season.

The Bears were also able to secure the rights to the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. A win in Green Bay would be the icing on the cake to the 2023 season, and a great start to 2024 for the Bears.

Bears vs Packers kick-off is set for 3:25 pm this upcoming Sunday at Lambeau Field.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE