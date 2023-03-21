Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore is seeing his NFL draft stock rise as one expert has him as a top 15 prospect

We are just about a month away from the 2023 NFL draft and with pro days wrapping up in a few weeks, we are getting a more clear picture on who could land where. And arguably no prospect has helped his draft stock more on the defensive side of the ball than Adetomiwa Adebawore.

The Northwestern standout had a fantastic pro day in Evanston last week and scouts were put on notice which is a good thing for his stock. With the Chicago Bears running that pro day, they also got a first-hand look at the talented prospect and even told him they would use him as a three-technique in their defense.

Now, draft experts are also seeing just how good Adetomiwa Adebawore is.

In his updated NFL draft big board, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper has Adetomiwa Adebawore climbing all the way into the top 15 of his big board, slotting him at No. 14 overall.

Mel Kiper Jr. moved Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore to his No. 14 player in this year's class. He believes that he will be drafted "somewhere in the top 15 picks."https://t.co/PtHnbVOCJP — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 21, 2023

The jump is a HUGE one for the prospect as he was thought of as a second round player as soon as a month ago.

With his performance at the combine and then pro day, Adebawore is likely going in the first round and could hear his name called within the top 20. That’s a huge jump and would likely put him out of range for the Bears unless they trade back again in the draft.

