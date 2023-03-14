With the Off-Season in full swing, NFL Draft prep ramps up for the Chicago Bears as they are at Northwestern for the Wildcats’ pro day

The 2023 NFL Off-Season has officially started. There’s been arguably no more active team so far than the Chicago Bears. This was expected, due to the boatload of money the organization had to give out, plus the plethora of gaps on their roster. Yesterday was an incredibly active day with free agency beginning, as the Bears bolstered their defense with the signing of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. With just over 50 million left to spend, Poles and company may not be done.

That being said, there’s still a lot of holes on this team. With the NFL Draft about a month and a half away, schools will start hosting pro-days with some of their best talent to showcase. The most recent is the Northwestern Wildcats, who are hosting their pro-day today. Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles was spotted their earlier this morning.

The #Bears’ scouting staff is running Northwestern’s Pro Day today. Fitz, Flus and Poles look on: pic.twitter.com/LdlionWTCE — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 14, 2023

The Chicago Bears could go offensive line or defensive line at pick 9

This isn’t too surprising for multiple reasons. Obviously, Northwestern is a local school that the Chicago Bears have most likely been in tune with all season when preparing for the draft. There are a couple names that definitely stick out, on both sides of the ball.

The most talked about prospect is Peter Skoronski, a massive 6’4 offensive tackle who’s projected to go early in most mocks. If he falls to pick nine, that is if the Bears even keep the pick, look for Poles to take a hard look at Skoronski. He’s an elite pass blocker that would immediately step in and help this offensive line, and only gave up one sack in his senior season. As a hometown kid who attended high school in Chicago and eventually went to Northwestern, he’d be a great pick.

Another interesting name is Adetomiwa Adebawore, a defensive lineman who ranks in the top ten at his position in this draft class. Adebawore is a work horse who terrorizes opposing QB’s and would be an interesting guy to look at in the second or third round. In 2022 as a senior, Adebawore logged playing time in 12 games and logged a total of 712 snaps for the Wildcats. He added 6 sacks on 22 QB hurries.

