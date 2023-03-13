Trending
Bears

Breaking: Chicago Bears sign monster MIKE Tremaine Edmunds to 4 year deal

Daniel SoleskyBy 1 Min Read
Tremaine Edmunds
Tremain Edmunds

The Chicago Bears are once again going to their monsters of the midway roots by signing middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the richest middle linebacker contract in history.

After failing to come to an agreement with Roquan Smith, who was a part of the same draft class as Tremaine Edmunds, the Chicago Bears decided to have a big man in the middle again.

Coming out of college Tremaine Edmunds was compared to former Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.  Athletically speaking in terms of size and speed and range Edmunds is comparable to the former Bears great.

Edmunds goes 6-foot-5 250-pounds which is an inch taller than Urlacher.  The signing of Edmunds represents the third signing of the day for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

I've written about the Chicago Bears for Bear Report magazine, and have been a featured columnist on Bleacher Report. I'll go toe to toe talking Bears with anyone.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply