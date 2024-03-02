2024 NFL draft news: After his impressive combine, could we see Adonai Mitchell in Chicago?

As we enter the 2024 NFL draft process, many rumors have swirled about the Bears. Most of them involve the wild quarterback debate centering around Justin Fields and Caleb Williams, that will hopefully end sometime soon. As soon as that’s decided, I believe you’ll see lots of dominos fall across the league, as things will become more clear.

But what about the rest of the roster? There’s still so many things that need to be addressed. One of them being the wide receiver room, and if the Bears should look to add to it during the draft.

With D.J. Moore being the clear number one wide out, the rest of the room still has some major concern. Darnell Mooney is a free agent, and unlikely to re-sign. Tyler Scott had a underwhelming rookie season, and Venus Jones Jr. looks to be a bust at this point in his young career.

With the fourth most cap space in the NFL entering today (approx. 79 million) the Bears could easily add through free agency, especially with them potentially drafting Caleb Williams. This FA class isn’t loaded, but there’s good names out there if that’s the route they decide to go down.

This draft class, however, is loaded. And one of the big names involved is Adonai Mitchell from the University of Texas, who has been turned heads since his impressive combine performance. Mitchell caught 55 passes last year for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping lead Texas to the College Football Playoff.

only 2 WRs at the combine since 2015 to: …run 4.35 or less in the 40

…measure at least 6’2” tall

…at a weight of at least 205 DK Metcalf

Adonai Mitchellpic.twitter.com/gL9Z6xJMb1 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 2, 2024

Before last season, Mitchell spent his freshman and sophomore season winning championships for the Georgia Bulldogs, catching 7 touchdowns over the two-year span. The transfer from schools really helped Mitchell blossom into the player he is now, going from the stacked Bulldogs and making a name for himself in Austin.

Adonai Mitchell’s impressive combine performance may help his stock in the 2024 NFL draft

If this wasn’t such a stacked wide receiver class, Adonai Mitchell may be the top receiver in the 2024 NFL draft. His impressive length and quickness will be attractive to general mangers throughout the NFL, and if put in the right system could really bloom into a superstar.

Mitchell scored an impressive 9.97 RAS (relative athletic score) out of a possible 10 during his combine drills and measurements, making him the 11th highest graded WR since 1987. An impressive feat to say the least, and someone the Chicago Bears could absolutely target in the 2024 NFL draft.

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/c09xGIzxUh pic.twitter.com/C472ROzkQ6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

His 40-yard dash was most impressive, as it looked as if he was gliding during his sprint. Mitchell is still behind guys like Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers; but after this, he may shoot up to the 4th spot for wide outs. These things are always tough to predict, but surely he’ll be a good pickup for any team out there.

With the pending free agency of Mooney, and the uncertainty of the rest of the room, it would make sense for them to draft one early. The question is, who will it be?

Putting Mitchell on the outside next to D.J. Moore could be intriguing for Poles.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE