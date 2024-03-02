Report: Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons seems to be losing momentum, Steelers and Raiders more likely

When will the Justin Fields saga end, you might ask? Well, after today’s latest news, Chicago Bears fans may need to wait even longer to find out what the future holds for this organization. It was rumored numerous times over the past few days that Fields would be headed to Atlanta, and it was just a matter of time when it happened, not if.

Those rumors will likely slow down a bit, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter just appeared on SportsCenter to inform the world that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are the two most likely to end up with QB Justin Fields.

With all of the conflicting reports recently, it can be hard to decipher what is real and what isn’t, especially on social media. However here, Adam Schefter is about as good of a source you can find. It seems like the Steelers may be the best chance the Bears get to deal Justin Fields.

“There’s been a lot of speculation on Atlanta,” Schefter said. “I think Atlanta will be something of a surprise right now to trade for Justin Fields. There’s been some conversation about the Pittsburgh Steelers, maybe something can be figured out there.”

Interesting words from Adam here, as the Falcons may not be the favorite after all. He also mentioned this about the Raiders.

“The Las Vegas Raiders might have some interest, but there’s not this huge number of teams lined up to trade for Justin Fields as the Bears look to find a home for him before free agency begins in about 10 days.”

A Justin Fields trade means Caleb Williams to Chicago is almost certain

No matter how you slice it, Justin Fields getting dealt by the Bears would mean that first overall selection is likely to be a quarterback. Caleb Williams from USC is the overwhelming favorite, but some have mentioned the idea of trading back and taking UNC’s Drake Maye, or LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Fields likely needs a new home to flourish. He wasn’t given the best circumstances in Chicago, as his merry go round of coaches must be tiring at some point. Another system or organization could turn him into a reliable QB for the future.

With all of these teams becoming less interested, Poles might just have to take what he can get at this point.

