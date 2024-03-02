Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson was the Rimington trophy winner given to the nation’s top center prospect and was asked about the possibility of playing for the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of finding the next Jay Hilgenberg, or the next Olin Kreutz to shore up the center position for the next 10 to 12 years, is Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson that guy?

Jackson Powers-Johnson answered a question about the possibility of playing for the Chicago Bears during the 2024 NFL season.

Top center prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson was asked if there’s a #Bears possibility. “I sure hope so.” Powers met with the Bears and said he dropped a “da Bears” on Ryan Poles plus discussed deep dish. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) March 2, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-American for the Oregon Ducks and would be a perfect prospect for the Bears to land if they trade back or up and manage to secure a second round pick. The Bears don’t have a second round pick so they would have to procure one via trade.

The Bears have a rich history of dominant centers and the hope is that a player like Powers-Johnson can come to Chicago and add to that tradition.

